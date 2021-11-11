Cape Town police probe murder after charred body discovered along the road

CAPE TOWN: Police in Cape Town are investigating a case of murder, after a burnt body was found laying in the road, just after 7am on Thursday. The body of the unknown man was found along Tutu Avenue, in Makhaza.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident. “The age of the victim could not be estimated at this stage, as the body was burnt beyond recognition. The reason for the murder is unknown and is under investigation,” he said. However, community members claim the man was killed, after he allegedly stole three cellphones.

But police have urged communities to not take the law into their own hands. “Members of the community are warned to refrain from taking law into their own hands, and it is a punishable crime. People should report any criminal activities to the relevant authorities for the law to take its course,” said Van Wyk. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Harare Police Station on 021 363 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In an unrelated incident, police are also investigating a case of murder, after a man was stabbed and set alight in Woodstock, on Wednesday evening. Two suspects were arrested on Thursday. “Woodstock police arrested two suspects, aged 27 and 36, on charges of murder and the possession of a unlicensed firearm, in Wright Street, Woodstock, earlier today.

“The members followed up on information about a murder which occurred and they arrested the two suspects. A 9mm pistol was confiscated,” police said Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. [email protected]