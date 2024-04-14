Cape Town residents urged to reduce water usage ahead of planned water maintenance

City of Cape Town urged residents to reduce their water consumption ahead of planned water supply maintenance by the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) that is set to take place between the April 15 to 18. Pumping tests will be done by DWS from the Berg River to the Riviersonderend Tunnel which supplies the Faure and Blackheath Water Treatment Plants (WTPs).

While these tests are being run, the supply to Faure and Blackheath will be reduced from Monday morning, until Tuesday evening. The City was topping up its water reservoirs prior to the DWS shutdown. To sustain the water supply to the Faure and Blackheath Water Treatment Plants, DWS will fill the buffer dam Kleinplaas Dam in advance but it will be at a lower rate.

Drinking water production from these two water treatment plants will also be reduced to around half their daily output. Cape Town residents can expect a temporary reduction of water pressure in some parts of the city. The maintenance is a part of the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s proactive infrastructure maintenance and upgrade programme.

The programme ensures the future continuity of water supply by addressing the issue of unaccounted for water. Maintenance work, including pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements will result in water supply disruption to these areas: Khayelitsha – Dibana Street, Makhaza The DWS maintenance team will be doing a new connection to the existing local water supply network which will disrupt water supply to this area from 8am until 4pm on Tuesday.

A water tanker will be roaming in the area to provide water for domestic consumption during this period. Victorskloof – Hout Bay The Water and Sanitation Directorate will be installing a new HDPE water pipeline in Valley Road, from Martingale Avenue into Welbevind Way, from 9am until 5pm on Wednesday. The water supply be shut off in Valley Road resulting in the water supply disruption to: Victorskloof Road, Surcingle Avenue, Almond Close, Monterey Road, Valley Road and Welbevind Way as well as the immediate surrounding roads.

Pinehurst The Water and Sanitation Directorate will be doing maintenance on the local water supply network in Pinehurst Drive, Skelton Close and Kennersley Road. This will result in the disruption of the water supply to this area from 9am until 4pm on Tuesday. The City sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused.