Cape Town taxi leader killed in an apparent assassination

CAPE TOWN - Tributes have been pouring in for one of the leaders of the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and deputy chairperson of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), Mzoxolo Dibela. Dibela’s body was found along the sand dunes at Monwabisi beach on Monday.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his head. The murder has been linked to taxi violence. Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident.

“Harare police attended a crime scene at Monwabisi beach yesterday, Monday (2022-01-17), at about 3pm. “Upon arrival, they found the body of an unknown man next to the road who sustained gunshot wounds to his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is taxi-related.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Harare police is investigating a murder,” Swartbooi said. Western Cape MEC for transport and public works, Daylin Mitchell passed on his condolences and described Dibela as a firm leader who showed dedication to change the image of the minibus taxi industry.

“Since my appointment as the Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works in May 2021, I have been working very closely with Mr Dibela in dealing with challenges facing the taxi industry. “Mr Dibela formed part of the leadership delegations that I have been engaging in my efforts to end the taxi violence between Cata and Codeta. “I extend my sincere condolences to Mr Dibela’s family, to the members of Codeta and to the colleagues in the broader taxi industry. May his soul rest in peace,” Mitchell said.

He called on police to work around the clock to apprehend Dibela’s murderers and bring them to book, along with perpetrators of other tax-related crimes. Mayoral committee member for transport in the City of Cape Town, Councillor Rob Quintas, condemned the brutality of Dibela’s murder in the strongest terms. “We are extremely concerned about the danger and disruption this may pose to commuters, operators, and all of those involved in the industry.

“I am pleading with all parties to remain calm and to work together for the benefit of our commuters and those employed by the industry. I will be calling for a meeting between Codeta, the Mayor and the Western Cape MEC of transport and public works to see how we can assist. “The alleged hit on Mr Dibela is also devastating for the resumption of the MyCiTi N2 Express service between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and the Cape Town CBD. The operating contract with the N2 Company was to be signed this week,” Quintas said. He said, due to this tragic incident, there is huge uncertainty about the signing of the operating contract and the future of the N2 Express service.