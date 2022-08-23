Cape Town to host T20 Women’s World Cup

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has been named as one of the host cities for the upcoming T20 Women’s World Cup. The announcement was made on Monday by Cricket South Africa.

According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the announcement has once again confirmed Cape Town as one of the best hosts of international sporting events. The announcement of hosting the T20 Women’s World Cup on African soil was made in 2020 by the International Cricket Council. The World Cup will be taking place from February 10 until February 26, 2023.

“Cape Town’s inclusion as a host city is a glowing endorsement and confidence in our ability to host successful major international events. “Our officials look forward to working with Cricket South Africa and the International Cricket Council to ensure that we put together a memorable tournament for cricket lovers,” Hill-Lewis said. He said this is another proud moment for the city to host another first African World Cup celebrating women’s sport.

The City of Cape Town will also be hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup. “As three-time World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination, Cape Town is looking forward to showcasing its expertise, the world-famous ‘gees’ and excellent infrastructure for the pinnacle of women’s T20 tournaments,” Hill-Lewis added. In 2021, South Africa was announced as a co-host of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup alongside Namibia and Zimbabwe by the International Cricket Council.

