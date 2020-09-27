Cape Town tremor unrelated to offshore quake, says Council for Geoscience

CAPE TOWN - The earthquake felt in Cape Town and surrounding areas in the Western Cape shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday night was unrelated to the strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake about 1600km offshore of South Africa a short while earlier, according to the Council for Geoscience.

"The Council for Geoscience (CGS) can confirm that an earthquake occurred at 20:41 [8.41pm] on 26 September 2020," the CGS said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The earthquake registered a preliminary 2.5 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network. Many reports had been received from residents of Cape Town who had reportedly experienced a tremor at around this time, the CGS said.

The Council for Geoscience’s statement on the recent seismic event that occurred in the Western cape area. Posted by Council for Geoscience on Saturday, September 26, 2020

"It does not seem to be related to the earthquake that occurred at 19:10 [7.10pm] off the coast of South Africa.

"Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued by the Indian Ocean warning system, and it is on this basis that the CGS would like to assure the South African public that there is no imminent threat to the affected area, [as] such no cause for panic," the council statement said.