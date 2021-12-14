Cape Town woman applying for grant dies at SASSA offices

SASSA clients say they are not surprised as people have to queue for hours, often in blistering heat or icy cold weather CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman has collapsed and died at the offices of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). The 54-year-old woman and her 60-year-old husband were visiting the SASSA offices in Wynberg on Monday to apply for an Older Persons Grant.

Director of marketing and communications for Sassa in the province, Shivani Wahab, confirmed the incident. “While at the premises, the client’s wife, collapsed. City of Cape Town EMS was immediately called for medical assistance. “Unfortunately the client’s wife was declared deceased on site by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel. SASSA is saddened by this tragic incident and expresses condolences to the client and his family,” Wahab said.

She said trauma counselling had been arranged for staff at the Wynberg office. Wahab further confirmed a second incident which took place at a different office in the city. She said a client collapsed on the same day while visiting the Mitchells Plain SASSA offices. Fortunately, the unidentified customer is alive and receiving medical treatment.

“The client was taken to hospital and is currently under medical supervision,” Wahab said. Those taking the time out to head to SASSA offices said it was no surprise that this was happening. Elizabeth Methu from Mitchells Plain said people have to start queuing from early morning, often only to be told they will not be assisted that day.

“You will see people sleeping on the concrete or bracing the cold overnight. Standing in long queues, not even being offered a chair all day and then getting told to turn around and come back because they close at 3pm and only take certain people. “It is no surprise people are dying to get helped. This is just ridiculous,” she said. SASSA has advised its clients to utilise its online application system for social grant applications.