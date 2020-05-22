Cape's MyCiTi suspends several routes after staff test positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Cape Town's bus rapid transit (BRT) system MyCiTi said on Friday it had suspended service on a number of its routes after several staff members from one of its vehicle-operating companies tested positive for Covid-19, leaving many commuters stranded. MyCiTi said in the statement the suspension of operations was to allow for the deep cleaning of its buses and facilities and it was working closely with the Department of Health. The affected staff members have been isolated and are receiving treatment and support, it said. Services are expected to resume on May 23. Affected routes include: 101 Vredehoek – Gardens – Civic Centre (clockwise)

104 Oranjezicht – Gardens – Adderley – Waterfront – Sea Point

105 Sea Point – Fresnaye – Civic Centre

108 Hangberg – Hout Bay Harbour – Sea Point – Adderley

109 Hout Bay Beach – Imizamo Yethu – Sea Point – Adderley

111 Vredehoek – Gardens – Civic Centre (anti-clockwise)

113 Upper Kloof Street – Adderley – Waterfront

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of infections, with 12 153 cases as of Thursday, or 63% of the national tally of 19 137, according to Independent Online.

The province has also recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa, with 235 out of 369 nationally.

African News Agency/ANA

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za



