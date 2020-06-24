Capetonians urged to reduce energy use to avoid load shedding
Cape Town – The City of Cape Town on Wednesday called on residents to reduce energy usage immediately to reduce the risk of load shedding.
The City made the call following an energy alert issued by embattled power utility Eskom on Tuesday. Eskom warned its energy supply was severely constrained due to power station breakdowns.
The country has been experiencing intermittent load shedding for several years, at great cost to the economy.
Traditionally, during the winter months, more electricity is used. The City said that reducing household energy consumption not only helped with the pressure on Eskom’s supply, but was more climate-friendly and helped households cut electricity usage.
“We don’t know what the remaining winter months hold in store for us. Energy supply is under pressure and we do not know if there will be load shedding.
"Amid these uncertainties, we do have the power to reduce our usage, reduce the strain on the electricity grid and be more energy-wise,” said Phindile Maxiti, the City’s mayoral committee member for energy and climate change.
“Being energy-wise not only helps us in our fight to mitigate against climate change and avert a climate catastrophe, it also helps with household costs. Switch off the geyser, pool pumps and non-essential appliances and reduce your usage.”
Maxiti said residents and businesses could not afford an additional crisis on top of the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The City is monitoring the situation closely,” said Maxiti.
African News Agency (ANA)