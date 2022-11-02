Car torched outside police station in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town are searching for suspects who set a vehicle alight right outside a police station.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in front of the Elsies River police station.
According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the incident stemmed from a motor vehicle accident.
“The complainant in the matter, a 36-year-old Cameroonian national driving a silver Ford Fiesta, was involved in a motor vehicle accident with the driver of a white Toyota Hilux on the corners of Halt and Owen roads in Elsies River on Tuesday,” Swartbooi said.
He said the two parties agreed to leave the scene of the accident to discuss an agreement in Ravensmead.
The discussion was to be had with the owner of the white Toyota Hilux.
“Upon arrival at the address, the discussions between the two parties escalated to the extent that the complainant was assaulted, upon which he then left and returned to Elsies River SAPS,” Swartbooi explained.
While in the charge office at the police station, the assaulted man was reporting the incident when the driver of the white Toyota Hilux arrived and gave his particulars for the accident report.
This is when things escalated.
“At the same time, the only witness stormed into the SAPS office and inform the officers that the occupants of a white Toyota Hilux just set the complainant’s vehicle alight and fled the scene,” Swartbooi said.
He said Elsies River police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.
Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
