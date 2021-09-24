Castle of Good Hope to host a variety of activities for Heritage Day

CAPE TOWN - If you’re still wondering what to do on Heritage Day and the long weekend, how about taking your family to the Castle of Good Hope. In celebrating Heritage and Tourism month, this year the Castle of Good Hope has joined forces with the Congress of Traditional Leaders in South Africa (WC), the Cape Muslim & Slave Heritage Museum, Treasure Magazine, the South African Academy for Young Leaders, and the Camissa Museum to commemorate and celebrate South African heritage in an inclusive, reconciliatory and respectful manner.

CEO of the Castle Control Board, Calvyn Gilfellan said South Africans have been through a hectic 18 months and the pandemic has caused some of the worst pain, suffering and disruption in recent human memory. He said the pandemic has united and divided citizens and thus this year the focus is on healing, nation-building and inclusion. The Castle of Good Hope will be having a series of exciting events.

The theme for this year’s Heritage Day is ‘the year of Charlotte Maxeke: Celebrating SA’s intangible cultural heritage’. Visitors can look forward to free-guided tours through the Castle’s 10 different exhibitions currently on display, Khoi, Sotho, San and Nguni cultural performances. A storytelling and life history session, women’s wellness yoga session on the lawns, a cultural talent show which has been organised by a local radio station. Musical performances will be conducted by the Pennsylvanians Minstrels, a drama performance as well as a Netherlandse liedjies by the Cape Malay CHoir Board.

“People are disorientated, confused and uncertain in the wake of global events. By focusing on where they come from – their heritage, their culture - they would be better equipped to deal with the present and future challenges. We want to offer them something that provides them hope and strength,” Igshaan Higgins from the Cape Muslim & Slave Heritage Museum said. The gates open at 9am and the heritage programme starts at 10pm. Members of the public should note entrance to the Castle on September 24 and 25 are free.