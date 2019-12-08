Patricia Ellis was found murdered in her home in Station Road, Rondebosch in the early hours of Thursday.
Friends and acquaintances remember her as a selfless woman who “had a generosity of spirit”.
Dean of St George’s Cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, paid a fitting tribute to Ellis, who established and managed the church’s charity bookshop more than a decade ago.
“They came, these Advent promised thieves, plundering into your days busy with books to be collected and numbered and sold for whatever cause that fed and clothed, answering the prayers of the poor clustered along the meagre days of our city of abundance.