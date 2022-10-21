City of Cape Town advises residents of water supply disruptions in Claremont and Pinehurst in Kraaifontein

The City’s Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Siseko Mbandezi, said: “Zero-pressure testing is part of the installation process for pressure management technology. Tests are done to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves.

The City of Cape Town Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced that it will be doing planned work for Claremont and Pinehurst in Kraaifontein which will result in water supply disruptions.

“In these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this overnight testing period. It is impossible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions,” Mbandezi said.

He further said this work formed part of the City’s water demand management strategy. Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.

He informed affected residents that: “Careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply. Please kindly store water in clean sealed containers for domestic use during this period. Please keep your taps closed to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.’’