City of Cape Town announces its e-services will be offline this weekend

The City of Cape Town’s e-services and SAP system will not be available this weekend due to maintenance. The systems will be unavailable from 5pm on Friday, December 1, until 7am on Monday, December 4, for necessary maintenance.

In a statement, the City said the maintenance is being conducted over the weekend to limit the impact on customers. The following e-services will be affected: · Careers

· Debt Management Collections · Development Management · E-Billing

· E-Procurement · Events Permitting · Facilities Booking

· Fault reporting/service requests tool · Informal Trading Bays (ITPS) - Informal Trading Permit Solution · Municipal Accounts: account statements, Smart meter and municipal account queries

· Online rebates · Online Valuation Objections · Rates Clearance

· Vehicle Licensing · Work Order Management It also said all services linked to the C3 web service request application will be affected and to log a service request residents will have to contact the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089. This also applies to follow-ups and escalations.

The City’s Customer Offices and Walk-in Centres, excluding Lansdowne Corner, Liberty Promenade Mall, and Table Bay Mall customer offices, will be closed. Due to the SAP system not being available, staff will not be able to assist residents with account queries and rebate applications during this weekend. Residents are advised they can pay their municipal accounts, excluding motor vehicle licences by using the QR code printed on their account statement or at any Shoprite/Checkers, Pick n Pay, PEP, Woolworths, USave, Ackermans, Lewis, Top It Up and selected Spar shops. Online payments may be made at www.powertime.co.za or www.easypay.co.za and via an internet banking facility. Select the City of Cape Town as a bank-listed beneficiary on the bank’s website and use only the nine-digit municipal account number as a reference. Reconnections can also be done if an acceptable payment has been made and by contacting the City’s Call Centre.

The City’s Civic Centre Customer Office will be open this weekend to assist with the City’s Traffic Fine Roadshow. The City is once again offering motorists the opportunity to finalise outstanding traffic fines and warrants, courtesy of the annual traffic fine roadshow. For urgent requests, make use of the following: For water-related queries: