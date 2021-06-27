City of Cape Town cautions residents against approaching cold front

An intense cold front is expected to make landfall by Sunday evening leading into Morning morning and heavy downpours are expected. This is according to an advisory from the South African Weather Service.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) is on standby to deal with any incidents related to an expected frontal system. The South African Weather Service has advised that the cold front is expected to make landfall by this evening, with rain of between 40- 60 mm expected over the metropole on Monday. “Two cold fronts will be affecting the Western and Northern Cape from tomorrow (Monday 28 June 2021). Heavy rain leading to localized flooding, strong winds, cold temperatures and rough seas can be expected. In contrast, north-eastern provinces will have a mild to warm week,” said the South African Weather Service in a tweet.

Strong winds are expected overnight, followed by very cold conditions and rough seas tomorrow. Motorists should take extra caution when driving on the roads. On Saturday, citizens were warned that there were dangerous sea conditions along the Cape Coastline, especially along the Eastern Cape coast.