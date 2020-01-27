Port Elizabeth - The City of Cape Town's Metro Police Department and Traffic Services arrested more than 160 suspects for various crimes, mainly for drunk driving.
Enforcement departments also issued 6 438 fines for various by-law and traffic transgressions and 142 vehicles were impounded.
"The number of drivers who take to the roads while intoxicated remains a huge concern for the City's enforcement agencies.
"These are the drivers who, with their judgement impaired, are later involved in accidents or other illegal activities. Of those arrested, more than 100 were for drunk driving," City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member, councillor JP Smith said in a statement.
He said a driver five times over the legal blood alcohol limit was arrested at a drag-racing event in Bellville, "where he put his own life and that of other drivers and spectators in danger".