City of Cape Town continues crackdown on drunk drivers









Picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Port Elizabeth - The City of Cape Town's Metro Police Department and Traffic Services arrested more than 160 suspects for various crimes, mainly for drunk driving. Enforcement departments also issued 6 438 fines for various by-law and traffic transgressions and 142 vehicles were impounded. "The number of drivers who take to the roads while intoxicated remains a huge concern for the City's enforcement agencies. "These are the drivers who, with their judgement impaired, are later involved in accidents or other illegal activities. Of those arrested, more than 100 were for drunk driving," City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member, councillor JP Smith said in a statement. He said a driver five times over the legal blood alcohol limit was arrested at a drag-racing event in Bellville, "where he put his own life and that of other drivers and spectators in danger".

A second driver was arrested at the same event for driving under the influence, while 117 fines were issued for various other offences and 14 vehicles were suspended for illegal modifications.

Other operations saw 96 taxis and 49 sedan taxis taken off the road for being unroadworthy.

Metro Police successes for the weekend included the arrest of 26 motorists for driving under the influence and 39 suspects on various charges including Illegal possession of drugs, domestic violence and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers also issued 1544 fines for various by-law and traffic contraventions.

"The four-footed Metro police officers also racked up a number of successes. On Saturday, Metro police officers and K9 Savage followed up on information about drugs hidden close to New Road in Macassar.

They searched the area and found 28 dagga stoppe,13 Mandrax halves, and 9 Tik bankies abandoned at different spots. A Parow man was arrested for possession of drugs, defeating the ends of justice, the possession of a dangerous weapon and the possession of suspected stolen property.

On Sunday in the Goodwood, Eerste Rivier and Mitchells Plain areas, Metro Police officers arrested six suspects for the possession of dangerous weapons and the possession of an imitation firearm and drugs.

"We will continue to ramp up efforts to keep roads and communities safe. Those who continue to put other road users at risk by driving under the influence or flouting traffic laws, will be arrested," Smith said.

- African News Agency (ANA)