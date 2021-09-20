City of Cape Town enforcement agencies make nearly 250 arrests in weekly operations

DURING its past week of operations, the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 249 suspects and issued 87 104 fines across the metropole. On Saturday, Metro police officers attached to the Gang and Drug Task Team confiscated 65 9mm live rounds of ammunition in Bishop Lavis.

Officers reacted to information from a member of the public and found the ammunition hidden in a plastic bag on the Bishop Lavis sports field. On Friday, Metro police officers in Hanover Park followed up on information that heroin was being sold from a tuckshop in Pelikaan Court. Officers searched a property where a 21-year-old woman and her husband were present. A total of 50 units of heroin was found hidden in an old speaker box. The woman admitted to officers that the drugs belonged to her and she was subsequently arrested.

Metro police officers made a further 91 arrests which included 35 arrests for illegal possession and dealing in drugs. The other arrests were in relation to contact crimes, firearm-related fines, domestic violence, property-related crimes and warrants of arrests in criminal cases. Metro Police arrested a 21-year-old woman in Hanover Park after Heroin was found in a old speaker box. Photo: CoCT Officers attached to the Law Enforcement department arrested 83 suspects and issued 3 129 fines. Members of the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) programme made 72 of the arrests.

Officers also issued 563 fines to individuals not wearing face masks in public. The Traffic Services arrested 75 suspects, impounded 140 vehicles, confiscated 172 cellphones and issued 80 089 fines. Officers patrolling along the N2 highway arrested seven suspects for reckless and negligent driving.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said the weekly patrols conducted by officers in communities have proven to be an effective crime prevention intervention. “The following up on information and the swift reaction of officers results in hundreds of successful arrests made every week. “The confiscation of illegal ammunition and drugs is important to stop further criminal activity and to protect innocent lives.

“We will keep on working closely with the SAPS, neighbourhood watches and other community organisations to create a safe environment. “The building of relationships between our officers and community organisations is important in our approach to fighting crime,” Smith added. [email protected]