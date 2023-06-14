City of Cape Town honours caring traffic cop who took care of toddler while parents were trapped after car crash

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has honoured a traffic officer who soothed a toddler while the mother and father were trapped in the car after a crash on the N2. This comes after a picture of traffic cop Andisiwe Gxabuza circulated on social media when she comforted and took care of the two-year-old while continuing with her duties.

Some thought the traffic officer had taken her child to work, but praise quickly started pouring in after the truth was revealed. “This wonderful officer, Gxabuza, took it upon herself to take personal care of this precious baby under difficult and traumatic circumstances whilst continuing with her duties on the accident scene,” the City of Cape Town said. “This is exactly the type of dedication and commitment that the most amazing of officers will display, this is the personification of our Cape Town as a caring city,” the city said.