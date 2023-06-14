Independent Online
Wednesday, June 14, 2023

City of Cape Town honours caring traffic cop who took care of toddler while parents were trapped after car crash

Cop switches to mom mode to get the job done. Pictures: City of Cape Town

Published 23m ago

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has honoured a traffic officer who soothed a toddler while the mother and father were trapped in the car after a crash on the N2.

This comes after a picture of traffic cop Andisiwe Gxabuza circulated on social media when she comforted and took care of the two-year-old while continuing with her duties.

Some thought the traffic officer had taken her child to work, but praise quickly started pouring in after the truth was revealed.

“This wonderful officer, Gxabuza, took it upon herself to take personal care of this precious baby under difficult and traumatic circumstances whilst continuing with her duties on the accident scene,” the City of Cape Town said.

“This is exactly the type of dedication and commitment that the most amazing of officers will display, this is the personification of our Cape Town as a caring city,” the city said.

City of Cape Town Safety and Security Portfolio Committee on Wednesday, ensured that Gxabuza received the recognition and respect due to her for this conduct.

“Many city employees boast sought-after, scarce and highly technical competencies, but as traffic officer Gxabuza recently proved, it is our humanity and compassion that gives us the edge,” the city added.

IOL

