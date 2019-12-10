Thomas Roux, 64, says after years of paying rent to the municipality he is fed up of officials “taking him in the gevriet” (insulting him) as his family continually battles just to make it to the front door.
Collapsed
He says his problems started after the original concrete steps collapsed several months ago, resulting in officials replacing it with a temporary metal one.
“A few months ago I was sitting at home and it was a Sunday and I just heard kadwa! and there the whole staircase crashed,” he explains.