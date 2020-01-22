Ten gum trees have been intentionally poisoned in the City of Cape Town since October. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

DURBAN - The City of Cape Town has slammed the "malicious" poisoning of a tenth gum tree since October. A large gum in Wessels Road, Kenilworth, was the latest tree to be poisoned. Earlier this month, the city's horticulturalists carried out a site inspection in Kenilworth and confirmed that a gum tree that was between 75 and 100 years-old had been poisoned.

"Several holes were drilled around the base of the tree and a herbicide injected into the holes, leaving a blue stain. It is estimated that the tree could be measuring 25m in height and is 16m in width. The poisoned gum tree is dying and will have to be removed before it becomes a danger to the surroundings," said the city.

Gum trees, from the Eucalyptus species, were planted throughout Kenilworth. The same trees were widely planted throughout the Western Cape as street and park trees. At the time, they were popular and used to provide timber and firewood.

Gum trees grow fast, are drought resistant, offer shade and protection from the wind.