The MyCiTi N2 Express from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has come to a grinding halt after a dispute between the City and N2 Express Joint Venture. Picture by Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

City transport officials are to meet their national counterparts soon in a bid to discuss the future of the embattled N2 MyCiTi Express service. The service ground to a halt in June after the city failed to renew the contract with service operators, taxi associations Codeta for Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain’s Route Six and Golden Arrow Bus Services - leaving more than 600000 passengers with limited public transport options.

Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said the outcome of the meeting would determine the continuation of the service.

But Codeta said the matter would be heard in the Western Cape High Court in March next year and that nothing would “happen” regarding the service until then - unless there was an “appropriate” intervention by the national Transport Ministry.

Codeta has expressed its desire to run the service as a stand alone vehicle operator as it had been planning for.