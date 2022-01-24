City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to over 400 incidents at the weekend

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies had their hands full over the past week with its Fire and Rescue Service responding to over 400 incidents at the weekend. According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, firefighters responded to 235 vegetation fires which include the fire along Ou Kaapse Weg, 48 residential fires (22 formal and 26 informal structures), 43 vehicle accidents, 17 pedestrian vehicle accidents and 15 trauma responses.

“Cape Town has been experiencing some incredibly hot days in recent weeks, and we still have at least two more months of summer in the offing. “While vegetation fires are more commonplace during the warmer months, the weather conditions of late provide an additional challenge. “I am, however, very proud of how quickly staff were able to suppress the fire on Ou Kaapse Weg this weekend, working alongside other firefighting agencies.

“And, while the absence of wind has likely made weather all the more unbearable, it served as a blessing to firefighters as the wind is often one of the biggest contributors to runaway fires,” Smith said. During enforcement operations over the past week, law enforcement officers made 79 arrests and issued 4 596 notices. Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan programme managed to arrest two suspects for the possession of illegal firearms in Nyanga and Philippi.

Metro police officers made 67 arrests and issued 4 541 traffic and by-law fines. Officers also recovered two imitation firearms. Traffic service officials arrested 31 suspects, of which 21 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. They also impounded 102 vehicles, 80 cellphones and issued 62 125 fines. [email protected]