City of CT law enforcement accused of racism after officers ’broke up’ the Bo-Kaap annual Cape Minstrel March for flouting Covid-19 rules

Cape Town - The Cape Coloured Congress has accused the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement of racism after officers broke up the Bo-Kaap annual Cape Minstrel March on Sunday, February 13. This is after officers broke up the centuries-old tradition in the coloured community, claiming that the march was not Covid-19 compliant.

The political party claims that law enforcement does not enforce the Covid-19 regulations on “white-owned events in the City Centre”. “White-owned businesses may cordon off streets and revel in alcoholic trading, flouting Covid-19 rules in clear view of the same law enforcement. This is evidenced in the bars and clubs of Long Street as well,” Cape Coloured Congress’ Secretary-General Sakeena Frenchman said. “In the light of all of this, we conclude that the City of Cape Town is clearly still marginalising the coloured people and their culture on the lines of profit for white-owned business only.

This points to city law enforcement being used to enforce the law along racial lines. We condemn these actions in the strongest terms,” she added. The party said that they are now calling on Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to have a discussion with Law Enforcement Chief Rudolf Whiltshire to discuss a new strategy to avoid these inequalities. “We will be watching the Argus Cycle tour with keen interest. If it goes ahead under current Covid-19 restrictions with 35000 cyclists, we will demand that the annual Minstrel Carnival will go ahead with a mere 13 000 troops,” Frenchman said.