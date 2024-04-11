City warns of traffic congestion ahead of arrival of passenger ships at Cape harbour

If you’re heading to areas around the Cape Town harbour, brace for traffic. This is the warning issued by the City of Cape Town as it anticipates the arrival of cruise ships, including the iconic Queen Mary 2. The City of Cape Town has issued an advisory of high traffic congestion for the next three days.

The CoCT said while inconvenient, events like these are a sign of economic development, which ultimately enhances the quality of life for all. Speaking to TimesLive, CoCT MMC JP Smith said officials will be available to manage traffic congestion. He advised motorists to choose their routes wisely so as to avoid getting caught in traffic.

Smith said there will be an influx of people near the port, including passengers who will board and those who will disembark. This, said Smith, is what the City needs as it brings lots of jobs. The Queen Victoria is due to dock on Thursday morning and will depart on Friday, while the Queen Mary 2 is scheduled to arrive on Friday and leave by Saturday - with all scheduled reliant on the weather.

Traffic officials will also employ the use of CCTV cameras to detect the location and amount of vehicle line-ups throughout the day, and then activate suitable signal timing strategies to best manage the congestion. During busy hours, motorists are recommended to arrange alternate routes around the Waterfront area, and passengers who are scheduled to board should arrive early. They are encouraged to try to avoid Nelson Mandela Boulevard, FW De Klerk Boulevard, and Buitengracht Street for the time being.