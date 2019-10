CoCT's JP Smith in the firing line over 'destructive behaviour'









JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security with fellow mayco members at a briefing. File photo: David Ritchie/ANA Pictures. Mayoral committee member and DA caucus deputy leader JP Smith could face a motion of no confidence, moved by fellow councillor Courtney Van Wyk and supported by Steven Vuba. This comes as the party faces fresh allegations of disunity. In a letter calling for the motion, Smith is accused of “destructive behaviour” and of driving disunity within the caucus. The letter also charges that during the 2019 election campaign, Smith led meetings which “plotted against” and planned the “removal” of DA metro regional chairperson Grant Twigg. Twigg survived a motion of no confidence at the regional council meeting last weekend.

That motion was instigated by councillor Rose Rau and mayoral committee member Felicity Purchase.

Smith said the motion of no confidence against him was nothing, but a form of “retaliation” and “tit for tat”.

“When you stand up and speak out, people will come after you. I have been through this before,” Smith added.

The ANC voiced concern that any instability in the DA caucus would affect the running of the council.

Chairperson of the DA caucus Mzuvukile Nikelo confirmed receipt of the letter, but declined to comment any further as “internal party matters” could not be discussed in the media.

He would not say whether the matter would be tabled before the caucus meeting scheduled to take place on Monday.

Weekend Argus