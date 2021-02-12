College needs help keeping the magic alive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The popular College of Magic in Cape Town needs assistance in raising funds to “keep the magic going” for its disadvantaged students to train online during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, the college said it needed to raise R50,000 (about US$3,000). “The college, like many non-profit organisations (NPO) and similar organisations, had to adapt its educational offering in 2020 – moving from weekly Saturday morning lessons at its spellbinding campus to teaching 200 students via online platforms, including Zoom and WhatsApp,” it said. Due to the pandemic, more than 20 students starting their magical journey could not enjoy the traditional wand-receiving ceremony. One of them, 10-year-old Lulo Stofile, from Old Crossroads, Nyanga, joined the College of Magic and had to begin his journey virtually, meeting his instructor and classmates on Zoom via his mother’s cellphone.

“With limited data supplied by the College of Magic, Stofile and his fellow new students were whisked through the organisation’s premises virtually, exploring Africa’s largest magical museum, South Africa’s only brick-and-mortar Magic Shop, the multipurpose Imagination Centre, the Magic Lab and theatres before a special meet-and-greet with their new instructors and each other.

“Stofile dreams of being a full-time professional magician who travels all over the world when he grows up,” the magical institution said.

Olwethu Dyantyi is a former student of the College of Magic turned instructor. Picture: College of Magic/Sam Burrows

Stofile said there are not many things to do in his township, and while most children enjoy playing soccer, his heart lies in performing magic.

“When I first saw my teacher’s son perform his magic act at my school last year, I knew magic is what I wanted to do. Attending the College of Magic is my dream come true and I hope I can continue to do so online until I am able to experience the wonder of this unique institution in person,” he said.

The institution said should Stofile be able to continue his journey with the generous assistance of donors, he will be following in the footsteps of one of its alumni, “SA’s Got Talent” finalist and international performer Olwethu Dyantyi, who is now an instructor at the college.

“Teaching magic, which is a very interactive art form, online is very tricky. Lessons need to be hands-on and it is particularly frustrating when I cannot be there to assist my students physically.

“Having said that, I’m very impressed with how our current students adapted to their online magical training in 2020, exceeding expectations with their creative acts and dedication to practising their techniques. I’m looking forward to seeing how our new students grow in this new magical learning environment,” Dyantyi said.

Director of the College of Magic, David Gore, said many prospective students do not have access to online facilities.

“Our voluntary team of instructors and staff are helping these students achieve their dream magic training through devices, data and connectivity ideas. We’re appealing to the public who would like to enable one of these disadvantaged youngsters and help them to light their flame of hope to go to our Back-A-Buddy page and contribute to ‘connecting’ one lucky young magician. Please help us to keep the magic alive,” Gore said.

Funds raised will assist students by providing them with access to data for their online lessons, course materials, props to help them practise, and transport to and from smaller venues in their communities for group sessions

Interested donors can donate via the college’s Back-A-Buddy page: Keep The Magic Alive - https://www.backabuddy.co.za/college-of-magic-fundraiser

Alternatively, donors can donate directly into the college’s bank account: Reference: Sponsor2021

Name of Account: College of Magic

Name of Bank: Standard Bank

Branch: Blue Route

Bank routing Number/Branch Code: 025 309

Account Number: 071 800638

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ

There are also non-monetary ways in which to help, such as donating devices.

The college can be contacted via email on [email protected]

- African News Agency