Comic Con is coming to Cape Town. This is why you should go this year

Cape Town – As we (we being pop culture fans) can look forward to a new DCEU universe (don’t boo me, I am right), new anime and games, South Africans can also look foward to Comic Con Cape Town coming to the shores of the Mother City between April 27 and 30. Comic Con Cape Town is hosted by the City of Cape Town and promises to offer the highly anticipated, first-ever four-day festival dedicated to the wild and wonderful world of pop culture. As usual, we can expect the best in gaming, cosplay and, yes, international celebrities for the whole family to experience.

So why should you drag your behind from your cosy bed to this festival? If you have attended a Comic Con before, you would know that the air is palpable with excitement. Whether you are looking forward to getting a glimpse of the celebrities, buying merch that spells the death of your bank account or checking out the Artist’s Alley (an absolute must), there is something for everyone with not gatekeeping. I promise you, you can wear a “Star Wars” sweater and no one will ask you “Which was your favourite ‘Star Wars’ movie?” The correct answer is obviously “The Empire Strikes Back”.

This year, you can look forward to a weekend filled with the latest and greatest in pop culture merch, comics and collectables, the best of the best in the Artist Alley as curated by FanCon, and an exciting panel programme of talks and presentations. There will also be gaming activations, tournaments, plus the latest in gaming gear and accessories, and the show will of course host the fan-favourite Cosplay regional championship competition, among other cosplay activities. If you’ve got this far, it means you wanted to know about the celebrity talent. Although it hasn’t been disclosed yet, is it believed there will be fan-favourite TV stars and popular movie actors also on the schedule along with already announced bona fide Marvel and DC Comics comic book artists.

Comic Con Cape Town will also be co-located with the renowned Cape Town International Animation Festival. More exciting news is that Comic Con Cape Town and FanCon, Cape Town’s long-standing pop-culture convention, will be joining forces. Name a more iconic duo, am I right? Together, the overpowered pair plan to create a combined event in 2023 that will be a celebration unlike anything Cape Town has ever seen, bringing community and pop culture fans together at a festival.

