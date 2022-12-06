Concerts SA distances itself from Hank’s Olde Irish amid racism scandal

Cape Town - Amid a race scandal plaguing a popular Cape Town pub, well-known promoters have distanced themselves from the establishment and its owners. Concerts SA is a joint South African/Norwegian project working with musicians, promoters, venues, and institutions.

In a statement released, Concerts SA said it was suspending its support for events at Hank’s Olde Irish Pub in Bree Street with immediate effect. Hank’s a trendy place young adults like to frequent when out in the Cape Town CBD and hosts many live shows with various artists from different genres. Videos of Christopher Logan defending his pal have gone viral, where he confronts the owner of the Hanks Olde Irish Pub in Bree Street, who allegedly requires black people to enter the establishment accompanied by white people. “An incident at Hank’s Olde Irish Pub in Cape Town last week has given rise to serious allegations of racism against the venue and its owners.

“The Concerts SA project is committed to the South African Constitution and Bill of Rights and their protection for the human rights of all. “We strongly distance ourselves from any policies or practices that prejudice people based on race or any other grounds,” it said. It further stated in light of the allegations, Concerts SA, through its partner promoter Real Wired Music, has suspended support for concerts at the establishment.

Until the allegations have been investigated, no events will be supported at the pub. “No Concert SA concerts will be supported at the venue until the accusations have been investigated and a satisfactory conclusion has been reached. “To mitigate any impact on artists booked for Concert SA-supported events scheduled at Hank’s and on their audiences, these concerts will be shifted by the promoter to alternative spaces within the city wherever possible. “We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to be able to communicate any relevant developments to artists and audiences as quickly as possible,” it said.

This decision comes after a three-part video was shared on Twitter on Saturday, where Christopher Logan, the friend of Thabiso Danca, a black man, was denied entry at Hank’s and was apparently told he had to be accompanied by a white patron. In the video, Logan tells a manager, who is an older white man, that discriminating in South Africa is a crime. Danca was denied entry into the pub by the bouncer on Thursday.

“Your bouncer stopped him (Thabiso) and asked him why are you going in, who you going in to?“He (Thabiso) said why are you asking me and then he ( the bouncer) said you can’t come in here unaccompanied without a white person. “If you come in here, I know what you like, you steal. You guys cause trouble. You need to come in here with a white person. “He was asked who decides this, and he said it was what the bosses have told me,” Logan is heard saying in the video. Speaking to IOL on Monday, Logan said Danca and another friend were at the pub on Thursday, December 1, for First Thursdays.

Logan confirmed to IOL that he and a friend were assaulted and filed charges with police. Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed the charges. “This office confirms that two assault cases were registered at Cape Town Central this weekend after an altercation at a pub in Cape Town. Police are investigating. No arrest has been made yet,” Gwala said.

Logan said Danca also filed charges. “He has filed a racism case and will also be filing a charge at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC),” he said. On Sunday, members of the EFF in the Western Cape visited the pub with placards reading: “Racism must fall” and “EFF was here” was left on the fencing of the establishment.