Cape Town - Former Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International CEO, Jason Rohde, convicted of murdering his wife, Susan Rohde, will hear his fate as his sentencing is expected to start at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday. He was arrested shortly after the body of Susan was found on July 24, 2016, with an electric cord wrapped around her neck, hanging from a hook behind the bathroom door of the room the couple shared at the Spier Wine Estate hotel in Stellenbosch.

In November last year, Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe found Rohde guilty of murder and obstructing the ends of justice by staging her suicide.

On February 18, the sentencing proceedings of Rohde resumed after the trial adjourned on December 6. His mother, along with Rohde’s friends testified in mitigation of sentence and pleaded with the court for a “fair sentence” for sake of his children.

On February 20, both parties, defence advocate Graham van der Spuy and State prosecutor Louis van Niekerk presented their final arguments.

