Cop and guard wounded in Stellenbosch botched money heist

Durban – A police officer and a security guard were injured during a botched cash-in-transit heist in Khayamandi in Stellenbosch just outside Cape Town, on Thursday.

Three suspects were also arrested at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said a group of armed men attacked a CIT vehicle in Macassar and wounded a security guard in an attempt to rob the cash-in-transit vehicle.

“Police reinforcements comprising of local police, TRT and air support responded immediately foiling the robbery but a chase and a shoot-out ensued creating multiple scenes between Macassar, Mfuleni and Stellenbosch in which a 39-year-old sergeant from the SAPS was wounded,” Mathe said.

She said the suspects were tracked down to Khayamandi taxi rank in Stellenbosch.

“Three suspects were arrested and five firearms including three AK-47 rifles as well as five vehicles were seized in Stellenbosch.

“Two of the vehicles were hijacked by the suspects as they fled the Macassar scene,” she said.

IOL