Cops confiscate firearms in Western Cape

Cape Town – Police in the Western Cape arrested multiple suspects at the weekend for possession of firearms. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said that on Saturday a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol with no serial number in Lugmag Street in Factreton.

This came after police held joint stop-and-search operations within the Cape Town cluster. The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court today. In a separate incident, members attached to the Ravensmead police were busy escorting IEC officials when gunshots rang out in the vicinity.

POLICE made multiple arrests at the weekend after suspects were found in possession of firearms. | SAPS Officers immediately drove to the area where the gunshots rang out and saw a known suspect running with a firearm in his hand. “The firearm fell and the suspect kept running. The members recovered a 9mm pistol. “A discharge of a firearm case was opened for investigation. The suspect is yet to be arrested and the investigation continues,” Twigg said.

On Friday, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested an 18-year-old suspect after he was found to be in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition in Kraaifontein. Twigg said it was during stop-and-search operations when officers found the suspect in possession of a homemade zip gun and ammunition. In another incident, a 27-year-old suspect was arrested after he was stopped in a suspicious vehicle in Cawdor Street in Saxonsea, Atlantis.