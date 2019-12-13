Former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot in London Road, Salt River. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa. Earlier on Friday, Cape Town gang boss Rashied Staggie was shot dead in his car in London Road, Salt River, Western Cape police confirmed.

The founder and leader of the Hard Livings gang was allegedly targeted by two gunmen who fired several shots in his direction while he was seated in the passenger seat of a car. He sustained multiple gunshots to his head. Staggie, 58, died on arrival at a nearby hospital.

“Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the deceased was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot,” Potelwa said.

Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation.