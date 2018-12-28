Police and traffic officials from Somerset West band together in prayer. Picture: Charles Riffel/Facebook

Cape Town - Our men and women in blue are turning to a higher power to protect them as they risk their lives to keep us safe. Pictures posted by a Somerset West police captain have gone viral after they were shared over 2800 times on Facebook.

In the pictures, 10 police officers and one traffic official can be seen standing in a circle in the street, praying as they get ready for duty.

The three photographs are captioned: “Lord we pray for your blood over our lives as we tackle the darkness !!! Let us be the best we can be only for tonight. (sic)”

Captain Charles Riffel, commander of the Crime Prevention Unit (CPU), has been in the police force for over 32 years and says he encourages his members to pray.

“We always pray. We pray in the parade room and on this particular day, we had the lights festival in the area,” he says.

“I told my team to pray not just for guidance for ourselves but for everyone out there. We then stood there and prayed in the road.”

The pictures touched many Facebook users, with almost 900 people reacting to the post.

George Kruger wrote: “Somerset West SAPS really make me so proud to say that they are our SAPS.

“Lord cover them under your blood and send your angels from heaven with your protection over each and every member in Jesus’ name. Amen.(sic)”

