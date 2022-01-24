Cops recover counterfeit goods worth over R400 000 during operations

Cape Town - A joint crime-combating operation by Western Cape police resulted in the seizure of drugs and the confiscation of counterfeit goods worth over R400 000. The integrated approach included Eden cluster police units, provincial and local municipal traffic departments, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Nature Conservation, private security companies, the Department Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) and other force multipliers such as community police forums and neighbourhood watches.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Malcolm Pojie, the operation was held from January 19 to 21, and focused on monitoring and policing the main entrance and exit routes between provinces. Aim is to eradicate the flow of illegal goods and drugs into the Western Cape. During operations, members attached to the Eden police cluster managed to confiscate counterfeit goods worth over R400 000. Photo: SAPS “Successes achieved include the arrest of five suspects for various serious criminal offences, mainly for drug-related offences, such as the possession or dealing in cannabis and khat. In addition to the arrests, members managed to confiscate 3 963 bundles of khat, more than 5kg dagga, small quantities of crystal meth (tik) and mandrax tablets. “They also confiscated a substantial amount of illicit / counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R433 129, with brand names such as Nike, Adidas, All Star and Fila tekkies.

“Fifty fines and admissions of guilt to the combined amount of approximately R48 500 were issued for traffic violations and other minor offences. During these operations members searched 352 vehicles and 441 people,” Pojie said. During operations, members attached to the Eden police cluster managed to confiscate counterfeit goods worth over R400 000. Photo: SAPS He said that on Thursday, officers deployed to the N2 Tsitsikamma toll gate pulled over a passenger bus and searched the luggage compartment. They found the counterfeit goods worth R433 129 among the luggage. No arrests were made as no one could account for the goods at the time.

An inquiry has been opened and arrests are imminent, Pojie said. On Friday, officers attached to the police’s Flying Squad, assisted by the sector commander, followed up on information about a drug deal to go down at a garage in George. Officers spotted the VW Polo that was described to them and witnessed as the drug delivery/exchange took place.

“They stopped the vehicle in its tracks and a search ensued, upon which they found three boxes containing 3 920 bundles of khat. “A 34-year-old suspect was arrested,” Pojie said. Khat is a flowering plant native to the east and west Hararghe zones of Ethiopia. Khat contains the alkaloid cathinone, a stimulant, said to cause excitement, loss of appetite, and euphoria