Cops sent to Pollsmoor Prison over 'diamond deal' double cross









The arrest of the officers was caught on camera. Two Cape Flats cops who tried to intercept a diamond deal and make off with the precious stones themselves have been sent to Pollsmoor Prison. The two officers from Manenberg SAPS embarrassed their team last week when they were caught after they frightened off the smugglers using blue lights attached to their private vehicles and took the diamonds. Lieutenant-Colonel Monwabisi Mqikela, 55, and Constable Siabulela Maswana, 33, made their first appearance at Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested with three other people on Wednesday. Accused Acting station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, said the cops were accused of leaving the station while on duty in their private vehicles, which they had fitted with blue lights, and going to Montana.

They allegedly knew that a man from Springbok had planned to sell uncut diamonds and they planned on stealing the precious stones themselves using police resources.

They also allegedly kidnapped a woman who was part of the deal.

The two cops appeared before Magistrate Keith Le Keur expecting a bail hearing but got a shock when they were told they had been charged with kidnapping, illegal possession of blue lights and bulletproof vests, possession of unpolished diamonds and defeating the ends of justice.

Their accomplice Phumele Khumba, 27, was also charged of impersonating a police officer.

“It was a circus,” says a police source.

“Their lawyers basically begged the Magistrate to send them to the holding cells at Manenberg but the courts refused and they were sent to the state hotel.

“The stones will also be sent for testing to confirm that it is diamonds.”

The case was postponed to 22 November for a formal bail hearing.

