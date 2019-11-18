The two officers from Manenberg SAPS embarrassed their team last week when they were caught after they frightened off the smugglers using blue lights attached to their private vehicles and took the diamonds.
Lieutenant-Colonel Monwabisi Mqikela, 55, and Constable Siabulela Maswana, 33, made their first appearance at Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested with three other people on Wednesday.
Accused
Acting station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, said the cops were accused of leaving the station while on duty in their private vehicles, which they had fitted with blue lights, and going to Montana.