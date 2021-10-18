Cops swoop on three suspects after nine people shot in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - After nine people were shot at the weekend in Cape Town, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and provincial community MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz are awaiting an update from the provincial police commissioner, in response to the incident. Winde and Fritz met with provincial police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile, on Monday, to receive a briefing on the SAPS response, following a drive-by shooting in Mitchells Plain, on Saturday

On Saturday, a drive-by shooting took place at a 21st party in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain, which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman, and seven others – between the ages of five and 26 – were injured. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrea Traut said the suspects were driving a Honda Ballade, when they shot at the victims in Montclair Drive. He said the incident is believed to be gang related.

Traut confirmed that members of the Anti-Gang Unit were out in full swing and managed to arrest three suspects, who are all from Mitchells Plain, aged 22, 35 and 38, on Sunday evening. “Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Mitchells Plain, on charges of murder and attempted murder,” said Traut. It has also been stated that, since the arrest of the suspects, the provincial government has activated its Court Watching Brief Unit.

Winde said the mass shooting is devastating and said no stone should be left unturned in bringing those responsible to book, and to put the perpetrators behind bars. “We welcome the swift arrest of three suspects, following a tracing operation last night by the Anti-Gang Unit, and we will be looking to find out what proactive steps crime intelligence will be taking to prevent this horrific incident from repeating itself. “We cannot allow our communities to live in a constant state of fear and to be terrorised by gangsters,” Winde said.

Fritz said this kind of violence will never be accepted as “normal” and said violence had no place in society. He has called on members of the community to come forward and share any information they may have, which will result in the successful prosecution of those involved. “My department will be opening a court watching brief unit to monitor these court processes, to ensure that this matter is not simply struck off the court roll, but that where inefficiencies do appear, they are instead spotted and addressed.

"We want convictions. "We want to make sure people pay for their crimes," Fritz added.