Coronavirus: Gift of the Givers will assist SA health facilities if necessary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Gift of the Givers has revealed that it will assist SA health facilities if necessary when it comes to combating the coronavirus (Covid-19). This was revealed by the humanitarian aid organization's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman in a statement issued on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced that the total number of confirmed cases rose by 13 from Saturday afternoon's announcement, bringing South Africa's number of confirmed cases to 51. "Personal hygiene, cleansing of surfaces, use of sanitisers, avoiding handshakes, public etiquette in sneezing and coughing are all important aspects of dealing with spread. Those working in the hospitality industry and tourist sites have to be extra vigilant. "In spite of all stringent measures the reality is that the virus can 'slip' through but there is no need for panic as in most cases the disease should be self-limiting. The challenge we face as a country is when the disease enters communities where there are large numbers of immunocompromised individuals with pre-existing conditions of TB, HIV, AIDS, cancer, malnutrition, diabetes," Sooliman said. "It is at this critical phase that Gift of the Givers intends to intervene if the need arises, focusing on providing protective equipment for high risk medical personnel in the front line dealing with the virus, and purchasing ventilators, intubation sets and general medical supplies required for the management process."

Sooliman said that Gift of the Givers is putting aside R5 million rand from its emergency reserves, and will make available all its emergency medical equipment and ambulances to support the public health services if the need arises.

"Backabuddy, the crowd funding platform, and Gift of the Givers have combined to set up a fund raising campaign to increase our capacity to intervene at more facilities should the volume of critically ill patients increase. These are only precautionary steps with no need to cause panic as the greatest form of disaster management is disaster preparation.

"The reality is that government alone will not manage if we have large numbers of critically infected people. Support from corporates, medical and other professionals, high net worth individuals and anyone and everyone who can contribute in some way will be mandatory. God Willing, South Africa escapes unscathed from the Covid-19 crisis, the funds received will then be utilised to upgrade existing medical facilities in dire need of new equipment," Sooliman said.

Contributions into the Backabuddy campaign can be made here: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/Coronavirus-support or into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code, ref. Covid-19.

Medical equipment and medical disposables in kind will be accepted. For Section 18A tax deductible certificates please send details to [email protected]