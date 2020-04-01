Coronavirus in SA: Paarl doctor fears for her life
A medical doctor at Paarl Hospital shares what it’s like being a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Doctor Chanell Marthinussen says at the hospital they are doing everything they can to make sure the virus does not spread, but she admits that she fears for her life every day and the prospect of bringing the virus back home to her family.
"As healthcare workers, we are very afraid of bringing the virus back home to our families," said Marthinussen.
She says she when the pandemic broke out she felt helpless and hopeless because the virus was out of her and colleagues' control, but she is optimistic that we will come out stronger on the other end.
She goes on the thank Paarl and all South Africans for doing their part to flatten the curve and prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.
South Africa currently has 1353 cases of the Covid-19 virus and five people have already lost their lives.
Government has implored citizens to stay home during the 21-day lockdown and to practice good hygiene.
According to the Cape Argus, private health-care institutions are ready to assist public hospitals to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams said: “Melomed prides itself by complying with its constitutional responsibility in terms of section 27 of the Constitution, in that Melomed hospitals have and will always provide emergency treatment to all persons who present themselves at our emergency units.
