Coronavirus in SA: Paarl doctor fears for her life

A medical doctor at Paarl Hospital shares what it’s like being a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctor Chanell Marthinussen says at the hospital they are doing everything they can to make sure the virus does not spread, but she admits that she fears for her life every day and the prospect of bringing the virus back home to her family.

"As healthcare workers, we are very afraid of bringing the virus back home to our families," said Marthinussen.

She says she when the pandemic broke out she felt helpless and hopeless because the virus was out of her and colleagues' control, but she is optimistic that we will come out stronger on the other end.

She goes on the thank Paarl and all South Africans for doing their part to flatten the curve and prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.