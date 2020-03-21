Coronavirus in SA: This is when you can buy alcohol in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is calling on liquor vendors to adhere to the new regulations gazetted after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus outbreak a national disaster. In a statement he said that these regulations will be enforced to ensure the safety of the province's residents and to stop the spread of fatal virus. Fritz added that there would be no liquor sales between 6pm - 9am on weekdays and Saturdays; and between 9 am to 1pm on Sundays and all public holidays Fritz said that all on-consumption premises selling liquor, including taverns, restaurants and clubs may continue to operate ONLY if the following conditions are complied with:

All liquor, opened, closed, finished or unfinished MUST be off the tables, and can’t be consumed, during the no-sale hours;

No more than 50 people may be accommodated on the premises at the same time, including staff;

Adequate space must be available for social distancing which means 1 square meter per person; and

All directions in respect of hygienic conditions and limitation of exposure to persons with Covid-19 must be adhered to.

“It follows that all on-consumption premises which do not adhere must close with immediate effect until further notice. It is important to note that restaurants and other businesses which sell alcohol on-site may remain open until their closing time but must enforce the necessary hygienic measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the health and safety of residents in the province, ” Fritz said.

Fritz said the Western Cape Liquor Authority stated that enforcement actions will be taken against license holders who contravene relevant legislation.

"The regulations do not criminalise the contravention of the operating hours stipulated under regulation 8. However, those who are found by to be trading beyond the prescribed hours will be issued with a formal warning at first. Thereafter, the WCLA will follow the procedures as stipulated in section 71 of Western Cape Liquor Act.

"This entails an application being submitted to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal for the temporary suspension of a liquor license because of an imminent threat to the health and well-being of the public. This procedure will be enforced by both SAPS and law enforcement who have been made aware.”

Fritz said that the Western Cape Government are implementing these measures to ensure the residents' health and safety.

"If we are to address this health crisis, we must ensure that every measure is taken to stop the spread. Each of must implement the necessary hygienic, self-distancing and self-isolation measures.”