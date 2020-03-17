Coronavirus: Precautionary measures to be implemented on public transport in Cape Town

Cape Town - The city of Cape Town’s transport directorate on Tuesday said it would implement several precautionary measures at public transport interchanges, minibus-taxi facilities, MyCiTi stations and on MyCiTi buses in an effort to curb the fast spreading Covid-19 virus. “We are committed to delivering a safe and reliable MyCiTi bus service to our passengers during these uncertain times,” the city’s mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, said in a statement. "We believe that it is possible to limit the risks if we all do our part in keeping ourselves and our immediate surroundings as clean as possible,” she said. The city has also advised commuters making use of public transport services to practice meticulous personal hygiene while travelling and that commuters should consider travelling outside of the peak-hour periods as far as possible to limit contact with other commuters and to avoid crowded vehicles. “The city is engaging the vehicle operating companies who are operating the MyCiTi bus service. The new measures will be implemented in due course, and will be strictly monitored by the city.

"In the meantime, we advise passengers to please avoid full or overcrowded buses as your health and safety comes first. We suggest that you rather wait for another bus,” Purchase said.

The city said it will also implement more regular deep cleansing operations at the PTIs and minibus-taxi facilities.

“The PTIs are a central point for commuters and key business hubs for informal traders. A large number of Cape Town residents, particularly commuters from disadvantaged communities, rely heavily on minibus-taxis for their daily commute.

“The city implores all taxi commuters, drivers and owners, to work with us in finding ways to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 amid the current pandemic. The risk of contact among passengers is high in minibus-taxis because of the proximity in which people sit next to each other.

"Commuters should also open the windows to ensure better ventilation,” Purchase said.

Implementation of measures include provision of hand sanitiser to commuters with a means to cleanse their hands when they board a bus, increasing the frequency of the MyCiTi bus fumigation and cleaning practices and limiting the number of standing passengers on the bus to half of the standing capacity, among others.

The city further said it will, together with the provincial and national government, engage with the minibus-taxi associations through their provincial and regional structures on the way forward, and voluntary precautionary measures.

African News Agency (ANA)

