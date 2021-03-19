Correctional Services official charged with raping his son, 7

CAPE TOWN - A Correctional Services official appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the alleged rape of his 7-year-old son. The official, 45, who is stationed at the Malmesbury Correctional Facility, was allegedly caught out when a friend allegedly filmed him molesting the child and alerted officers who live in the barracks. Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the official was arrested on Wednesday. “This office can confirm that a 45-years-old correctional official was arrested on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, on a charge of rape. “According to reports, the official was arrested at his home after his wife alerted the police that the husband raped their 7-year-old son on several occasions over a period.

“A case has been opened and the suspect has been arrested. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit is investigating the case and is also assisting the mother and victim at this stage.

“The suspect appeared in Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court today (Friday, March 19) on the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk said.

Malmesbury Correctional Services officers protest outside the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Friday against an official who is accused of raping his 7-year-old son at the Malmesbury Correctional Services centre. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Outside court, the official's colleagues and members of the public stood in support of the victim and called for the official’s bail to be denied.

Resident Jonathan Petersen said: “As a man I cannot allow or support anything like this. If anyone or any man in the country does an attack like this, I am totally against it. I hate it, I despise it.”

Prison warder Portia Mjoji said they were at court to oppose bail.

“We are here to say no to the abuse of children. We are saying no bail,” Mjoji said.

In a statement released to the African News Agency (ANA), the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it was deeply disturbed by the recent allegations levelled against one of its employees.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit is investigating after a 45-year-old Correctional Services official was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of rape. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The DCS confirmed the 45-year-old is stationed at the Malmesbury Correctional Facility.

“The charges levelled against the official are of serious concern to DCS.

“It is of great discomfort to us when our law-enforcement officials appear in court charged for gruesome acts involving abuse of minors.

“DCS is giving support to the work of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law-enforcement agencies assigned to work on the case. An internal investigation has also been launched by DCS and appropriate action will be taken,” the department said.

It said it has offered assistance to the victim and the family, which includes counselling, family support and a place of safety.

“Critical to highlight, correctional officials are courageous professionals and do not deserve to be tainted by the few individuals who have diverted into the dark hole.

“The conduct of DCS officials is premised on respect for the law, strive for the good of society, protect the vulnerable and to instil a sense of pride and honour among citizens,” DCS told ANA.

ANA