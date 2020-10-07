Court papers reveal how alleged Boland serial killer lured women with empty promises

Cape Town – After more than eight years, the alleged “Boland serial killer” will finally go on trial at the Western Cape High Court for the murders of three women he allegedly kidnapped and raped over a six-year period. Court documents for the trial of Johan Williams, 50, were released on Tuesday, detailing how three young women were lured to their deaths and their bodies found on a farm in Wellington, outside Cape Town. Williams, who was arrested in 2018, faces 20 charges, including rape, kidnapping and murder. The National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday he was expected to enter into a plea deal with the State, but changed his mind at the last minute, opting instead to go on trial. According to the indictment, Williams is accused of murdering his first victim, Natalie Jonkers, 35, on July 16, 2012, after helping her to get a loan.

On the day she disappeared, she had contacted her husband to say she was on her way home, but when she failed to arrive, he went looking for her.

Two days later, Williams allegedly came to her house and when he left, her family discovered that some of her clothing was missing.

Jonkers’s family traced Williams and he promised to help them with information about her whereabouts but never did.

A month later, the skeleton of a woman was found buried on Aubon Rue Farm along Lady Loch Road. Forensic tests confirmed it was Jonkers.

Williams is also accused of raping and murdering Maria Isaacs, 33, of Malmesbury, who went to Wellington in June 2018 after he promised her a job.

According to the indictment, Isaacs and her cousin met Williams at Wellington Police Station and left with him. She never made contact with her family again and was later reported missing.

In July 2018, Isaacs’ body was also discovered on Aubon Rue Farm while her personal belongings were found in Williams’ possession. She had been strangled to death.

During the same time that Isaacs disappeared, Kuils River mom Chantell Mathyssen also went missing after going to meet Williams, who had promised her a job in Wellington.

The 21-year-old mother’s body was found on Aubon Rue Farm on the same day that Isaacs’ body was found.

The body of Kuils River mom, Chantell Matthysen, 21, was found on Aubon Rue Farm.

Cops discovered she too had been raped and strangled.

On July 27, 2018, Williams allegedly visited the home of his ex-girlfriend, who may not be named, and told her he had bought clothes for the children.

According to the indictment, he held the woman and her son at knifepoint and forced them to walk through bushes, claiming the police were looking for him.

The woman reported hearing him speak on a cellphone about Matthysen, but he later sold the phone.

Williams is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and raping her several times at knifepoint. He abandoned them at a farm in the area.

Cops arrested him at Ongegund Farm after a tip-off.

Williams will return to the High Court in January for his pre-trial hearing. | Daily Voice