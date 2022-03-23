Covid-19 in SA: 1 393 new infections

Cape Town - Less than 1 400 new Covid-19 infections were recorded across South Africa’s nine provinces on Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed. “Today the institute reports 1 393 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 707 089,” NICD said.

The majority of Wednesday’s new infections were identified in Gauteng (34%), followed by the Western Cape (25%) and 22% in KwaZulu-Natal. Wednesday’s new infections, coupled by a total of 24 453 conducted tests, represents a positivity rate of 5.7%. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports six deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours,” the institute adds.

In the last 24 hours, South Africa’s hospitals experienced an increase of 41 admissions. Number of current admission per day: Monday: 2 010

Tuesday: 2 003

Wednesday: 1980 Meanwhile, South Africa administered 89 136 vaccines in the last 24 hours, a significant increase compared to Tuesday’s total of 76 276.

Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province: Gauteng: 480

Western Cape: 348

KwaZulu-Natal: 303

North West: 48

Mpumalanga: 43

Eastern Cape: 64

Free State: 46

Limpopo: 46

Northern Cape: 15