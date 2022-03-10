Covid-19 in SA: 1 867 new infections on Wednesday

Cape Town - A total of 1 867 new Covid-19 infections were recorded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday. “Today the institute reports 1 867 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 688 423,” the NICD said.

88% of South Africa’s new infections on Wednesday were identified in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The country recorded its highest number of tests for the week so far on Wednesday at 28 667 - representing a positivity rate of 6.5% when the number of new infections are taken into account. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute adds.

The latest fatalities on Wednesday bring South Africa’s cumulative total to 99 656. There have been an additional 60 more hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, with the number of current hospital admissions increasing compared to Tuesday. Number of current admission per day:

Monday: 2 482

Tuesday: 2 478

Wednesday: 2 486 Meanwhile the number of vaccines administered on Wednesday decreased, 89 796 was the figure recorded compared to 92 395 on Tuesday. Breakdown of SA’s new cases per province: Gauteng: 683

Western Cape: 483

KwaZulu-Natal: 280

Mpumalanga: 92

North West: 90

Free State: 86

Eastern Cape: 67

Limpopo: 61

Northern Cape: 25 IOL