Covid-19 in SA: 1147 new infections and no new deaths recorded

Cape Town - South Africa registered 1147 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with zero related deaths occurring in the past 24 - 48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1147 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 684 319,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit exercise conducted across all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement in January. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports no deaths, as well as no deaths occurring in the past 24 – 48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99543 to date,” the NICD added.

The institute said 23 245 373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province which accounted for 36%. This is followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of six hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A total of 26 436 vaccines doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

