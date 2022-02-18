Covid-19 in SA: 2 800 new infections on Friday

Cape Town - There have been 2 800 new Covid-19 infections recorded in South Africa on Friday, as well as four deaths. “Today the institute reports 2 800 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 654 824,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in its daily report.

The Gauteng province identified more new cases than the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal combined, with the two provinces contributing to the second and third highest number of new cases to South Africa’s new cases on Friday. The NICD said a total of 33 519 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which represented a positivity rate of 8.4%. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 343 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute adds.

An increase of 104 hospital admission was experienced on Friday, but the number of current admissions has decreased on a daily basis. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: Monday: 3 967

Tuesday: 3 802

Wednesday: 3 714

Thursday: 3 700

Friday: 3 450 Meanwhile the number of administered vaccines slightly dropped on Friday, 71 787, compared to Thursday, 73 097, Gauteng has consistently recorded the highest number of vaccines administered than any other province for the entire week.