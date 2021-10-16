Covid-19 in SA: 619 new cases and 25 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa reported 619 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement on Saturday. The NICD said that 619 new cases had been identified, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 916 179. The NICD said this increase represented a 2.2% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 587 to date.” the NICD said, adding that 18 151 283 tests had been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases are from Western Cape (21%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal, accounting for 19%. Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 7% and Mpumalanga recorded 5%. Limpopo accounted for only 3% of today’s new cases.

The total number of cases reported on Saturday (619) is lower than Friday (733). It is also lower than the average number of new cases per day, over the seven preceding days (669). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 34 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The NICD has urged the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and take precautions, such as wearing a mask that properly covers your nose and mouth, avoid unnecessary gatherings, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands regularly with soap and water, as well as sanitising.