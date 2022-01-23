Covid-19 in SA: Daily number of cases decreases as SA registers 1931 new infections and 17 deaths

Cape Town - South Africa registered 1 931 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 17 related deaths occurring over the past 24-48 hours. “Today (Sunday) the institute reports 1 931 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 581 359,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents an 8.6% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit in all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement earlier this month. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today (Sunday), the NDoH reports 114 deaths and of these, 17 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94 177 to date,” the NICD added.

The institute said 22 024 246 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (26%), followed by Western Cape (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Free State accounted for 3%.