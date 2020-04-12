Covid-19 lockdown: 21 arrested, including two cops, for liquor-related crimes in Cape

Cape Town - Police Minister General Bheki Cele has condemned the opportunistic criminal behaviour by those behind at least 16 reported incidents of burglary and looting of liquor outlets in the Western Cape since the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown. During his visit to the province on Saturday, Cele commended the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, and her team for the swift arrest of 21 suspects, four of whom were allegedly behind the first looting incident at a Shoprite Liquor Store in Langa, Cape Town over the first weekend of the lockdown. The minister has in the meantime noted with concern the alleged involvement of police members in some of the liquor-related crimes during the lockdown. Two warrant officers from the Delft FCS Unit were arrested together with a liquor store manager and a cashier in Strand, after police on Thursday responded to a tip-off and pounced on the suspects inside the store, buying liquor that was allegedly going to be resold illegally elsewhere. Meanwhile in Mpumalanga province, two members stationed at SAPS Pienaar were arrested on Friday night for defeating the ends of justice after the state vehicle they were driving was stopped and found to have been illegally escorting three bakkies, each loaded to capacity with liquor.

The three vehicles allegedly belong to a tavern owner who was also arrested with two other drivers for contravening the lockdown regulations in relation to the restriction on the movement of liquor.

"In line with the SAPS Anti-Corruption Strategy, the National Commissioner, General Kehla Sitole has sanctioned urgent departmental investigations into the two incidents through which, if found guilty, the members could face dismissal from the service," acting police Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on Sunday.

"Cele has called for an urgent meeting where together with SAPS management, they will engage liquor retailers to address this problem and work out a collaborative strategy towards mitigating this emerging risk."

The minister issued a stern warning to those who continue to undermine the efforts of government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, that they would be found and dealt with decisively.

"The general crime picture since the Covid-19 lockdown continues to reflect a decrease and such incidents must therefore be intercepted and the perpetrators arrested. Our law abiding citizens must continue to work with law enforcement against criminals as we together ensure the survival of the human race against the COVID-19," said Cele, acknowledging the unwavering cooperation by the public who continue to give tip-offs, some directly to the Minister and some to the police.

Updates on other arrests and statistics on crime during the lockdown, will be given by the police minister at a later stage, Peters said.