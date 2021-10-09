Covid-19: SA records 816 new cases and 56 deaths

SOUTH Africa reported 816 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement. The NICD said that 816 new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 911 497. The NICD said this increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 56 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 88 292 to date,” the NICD said, adding that 17 960 260 tests have been conducted, in both public and private sectors, as per the table below. The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (20%), followed by Gauteng (19%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape accounted for 12%; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; and Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The total number of cases reported on Saturday (816) is lower than Friday (924). It is also lower than the average number of new cases per day, over the seven preceding days (841). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The NICD has urged the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and take precautions, such as wearing a mask that properly covers your nose and mouth, avoid unnecessary gatherings, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands regularly with soap and water, as well as sanitising.