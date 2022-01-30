Covid-19: SA registers 2 226 new infections and 15 deaths

Cape Town - South Africa registered 2 226 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 15 related deaths occurring over the past 24-48 hours. “Today (Sunday) the institute reports 2 226 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 603 856,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement released on Sunday.

The NICD indicated that this increase represents a 9.5% positivity rate. There has been an ongoing audit in all of South Africa’s nine provinces to address a backlog of cases and deaths, the Department of Health said in a statement earlier this month. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 117 deaths and of these, 15 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95 022 to date,” the NICD added.

The institute said 22 251 589 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors. The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (34%), followed by Western Cape (16%). KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 13% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 7% respectively; Free State accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.